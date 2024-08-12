Update on those arrested during proactive policing operation in Yeovil

Police have charged a man following his arrest by officers as part of a proactive policing operation in Yeovil on Saturday 10 August.

More than 200 officers and specialist resources including horses, dogs and the drone team were involved in the operation to keep people safe, due to concerns over the potential for violent demonstrations.

Officers were given enhanced powers to stop, search and disperse individuals until 7am on Sunday 11 August.

David Fuller, 62, of Yeovil, is charged with possessing a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 12 August).

Two other men were arrested for offences unrelated to the demonstrations, after being stopped by officers in the town.

Thomas Mearing, 26, from Yeovil, has since been charged with racially/religiously aggravated stalking and is due to appear before Yeovil magistrates on Monday 12 August.

A 41-year-old man was found to be wanted on warrant by another police force.

Finally, a man in his 40s arrested on the day for failing to remove a face-covering and has been released under investigation.