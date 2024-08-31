Updated appeal: family in hospital after M49 collision

We’re renewing our appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision which left a family in hospital.

It happened at about 4pm on Friday 30 August on the M49 near Hallen.

The collision involved a green DAF lorry, a blue and white Volvo lorry and a silver Nissan Note.

The four occupants of the car – a 38-year-old man, a woman, 33, and two children – went to hospital.

The woman has potentially life-threatening injuries, while a girl aged nine is receiving treatment for injuries not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The man and a younger girl have been discharged following treatment to their injuries but remain with their family members at hospital.

Neither lorry driver was injured.

A 34-year-old man remains in police custody following his arrest on suspicion of:

Causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving

Driving while unfit through drink/drugs

Obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the limit for a controlled drugs. He has been released under investigation pending blood tests.

The road was reopened by about 2am on Saturday 31 August, following an examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicles.

We’d like to hear from anyone with information.