Witness appeal after altercation in Somerton

We are appealing for witnesses following an altercation in Somerton earlier this month.

On Friday 12 July, officers were called to reports of a disorder involving approximately 10-20 teenagers in Langport Road sometime between 9-9.30pm.

One person sustained swelling and bruising to the jaw and head and sought medical attention in hospital. They have since been discharged to recover at home.

Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward.

If you saw something, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5224181725 to the call handler.