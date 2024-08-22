Witness appeal after assault in Yeovil

We are appealing for three potential witnesses to come forward who came to the assistance of a woman after she was assaulted in Yeovil last week.

We were called at around 10.30pm on Friday 16 August to St John’s Church yard, in Church Street, after a woman was assaulted.

The two suspects are described as female and were both dressed in black, wearing face coverings.

The victim, who is in her late-teens, suffered two black eyes, bruising and cuts following the assault. She attended hospital and is now recovering at home.

Two females, aged 16 and 18, were arrested the following day and have since been released on bail.

This is being treated as an isolated incident and we believe all parties are known to one another.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident last Friday. They are especially interested to speak to three unidentified men who were seen on CCTV with the victim after the assault.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5224216349.