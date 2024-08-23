Witness appeal after fatal collision on A361

One person has died in a collision between a motorbike and a lorry near Frome.

Emergency services were called to the A361 shortly before 2.15pm this afternoon (Friday 23 August).

The motorbike rider sadly died at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been notified. Our thoughts go out to them and we will ensure they are supported by a specially-trained officer.

The road, between the Marston Road and Blatchbridge roundabouts, has been shut to enable emergency services to respond to this incident. We would advise road users seek an alternative route at this time.

Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam, are asked to contact us online or call 101 and quote reference log number 595 of 23 August.