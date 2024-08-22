Witnesses and dashcam sought after fatal collision – M32

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the death of a man in a collision on the M32 today, Thursday 22 August.

Four cars and a van were involved in the collision at the exit slip road at junction one for Hambrook, just before 10am.

Sadly the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. We have contacted their next of kin who will be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

A woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles went to hospital with injuries not currently believed to be life-threatening. Her family are also aware.

A man who was the driver of another vehicle went to hospital for treatment and was due to be discharged today.

Four other people went home after being examined by medics at the scene.

By about 2.15pm the vehicles were recovered and highways staff are now carrying repairs and resurfacing works.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam or other footage of the incident.