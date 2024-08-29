Witnesses sought after B3151 collision near Street

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a single-vehicle collision on the B3151 at Marshall’s Elm crossroads, near Street, which left two people needing hospital treatment.

It happened at about 10.40pm on Tuesday 27 August, when a black Range Rover Evoque travelling along Cockrod crossed the B3151 and collided with a wall.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended and the driver and front seat passenger had to be freed from the vehicle.

The man and woman, both in their 70s, went to hospital by ambulance and thankfully were discharged the next day.

We’re especially keen to trace the occupants of a grey Mercedes car which stopped at the scene as they may have witnessed the collision or have other information which could help.