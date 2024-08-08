Witnesses sought after business burgled

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after thieves broke into a shop at a garage on Grovesend Road, Thornbury, overnight Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 August to steal cigarettes.

Several people called 999 at about 12.15am on Wednesday to report the burglary.

Officers attended just over 10 minutes later and found the door smashed. The thieves had damaged fittings, smashed bottles of alcohol and set off a fire extinguisher as well as taking cigarettes.

Up to four people wearing dark clothing were reportedly involved, and they made off in a dark-coloured car.

If you have any information about the burglary – or if you’re offered tobacco products in suspicious circumstances – we’d like to hear from you.