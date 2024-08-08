Witnesses sought after business burgled
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after thieves broke into a shop at a garage on Grovesend Road, Thornbury, overnight Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 August to steal cigarettes.
Several people called 999 at about 12.15am on Wednesday to report the burglary.
Officers attended just over 10 minutes later and found the door smashed. The thieves had damaged fittings, smashed bottles of alcohol and set off a fire extinguisher as well as taking cigarettes.
Up to four people wearing dark clothing were reportedly involved, and they made off in a dark-coloured car.
If you have any information about the burglary – or if you’re offered tobacco products in suspicious circumstances – we’d like to hear from you.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224206225, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.