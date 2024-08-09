Witnesses sought following assault on motorway

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on the hard shoulder of the M5 next to a grey Jaguar X-Type.

Police were called to the incident at approximately 10.30am on Sunday 21 July between junctions 25 (Taunton) and 24 (Bridgwater) of the M5 northbound.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged. He appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ court on Monday 22 July where he was bailed to appear at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 19 August.

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the incident – or anyone who has any dashcam footage of it – to come forward.