Witnesses sought following collision near Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle collision near Weston-super-Mare this morning.

Officers are in Wolvershill Road, in Banwell, today (Tuesday 20 August) at 7.10am following a report of a collision between a moped and a van.

One person has been taken to hospital.

The road is currently closed in both directions from the roundabout with Derek Mead Way to West Street.

Investigating officers wish to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision this morning as they believe they may be able to help their enquiries.

They are especially keen to speak with the driver of a white vehicle which they believe was a key witness to the incident.