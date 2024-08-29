Witnesses sought following fatal collision

Officers are renewing their appeal following a fatal collision in Hartcliffe earlier this month.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision in Bishport Avenue, in Hartcliffe, on Wednesday 14 August at around 8.20pm.

Four people were taken to hospital, one of whom was in serious condition.

It is with great sadness that we must confirm a five-year-old girl has sadly died this week from her injuries following the collision.

Her family are aware and they are being offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing into the collision and we are renewing our appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage.