Appeal after man injured in car fire, Bristol
Police and the fire service are investigating after a number of vehicles caught fire in Henleaze, Bristol, on Sunday afternoon, 1 September.
Officers were called to Henley Grove at about 3.50pm following a report of a car fire which spread to three other vehicles.
A man thought to have been a passenger in the first car suffered burns and went to hospital by ambulance. A second man left the scene before the emergency services arrived.
Four vehicles were damaged by fire and the road remains closed pending recovery of the vehicles and repairs to the road.
We like to hear from anyone who saw or has any footage of what happened, or any other information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224230991, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.