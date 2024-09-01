Appeal after man injured in car fire, Bristol

Police and the fire service are investigating after a number of vehicles caught fire in Henleaze, Bristol, on Sunday afternoon, 1 September.

Officers were called to Henley Grove at about 3.50pm following a report of a car fire which spread to three other vehicles.

A man thought to have been a passenger in the first car suffered burns and went to hospital by ambulance. A second man left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

Four vehicles were damaged by fire and the road remains closed pending recovery of the vehicles and repairs to the road.

We like to hear from anyone who saw or has any footage of what happened, or any other information.