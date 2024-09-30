Appeal after sexual assault in south Bristol

We are investigating a sexual assault on a teenager that happened in south Bristol.

The girl was walking along North Street, Dean Lane and Alpha Road with an unknown man in close proximity to her.

When she stopped, the man made a sexualised comment towards her and inappropriately touched her.

He continued to walk along Alpha Road, before making off along Southville Place and St Johns Road when a member of the public pursued him.

The sexual assault happened at about 3pm on Thursday 29 August.

We are releasing two images of a man we hope the public can help us identify as we wish to talk to him in connection with our enquiries.

He is described as white, about 5ft 10ins, with light-coloured hair. He’s seen wearing round sunglasses, a dark T-shirt and jeans, brown boots and in possession of a white tote bag.

Anyone who recognises the man, witnessed what happened, or has experienced a similar incident in that area, is asked to please contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224228679.