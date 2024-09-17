Appeal for witnesses following robbery near Frome

We are appealing for witnesses following a robbery near Frome at the weekend.

At around 8.45am on Sunday (15 September), a man was attacked in the courtyard of a hotel in Tytherington, before a number of antique items were taken from his van.

The suspects made off from the scene in a black estate-style car, believed to be a VW.

The victim sustained a head injury in the attack but did not require hospital treatment.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Roseanna Green said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and we do not think there is any further risk to the local community.

“We will be conducting high-visibility patrols over the coming days to offer reassurance to the public. If you have any concerns, I urge you to speak with any of the officers out on patrol.”

Enquiries are ongoing but we are appealing for anyone with any relevant footage, or anyone who saw anything suspicious, to call us.