Appeal to identify man following assault

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man we wish to speak to in connection with an assault in Bristol.

The man pictured is white, aged in his 60s-70s, with white facial hair. He is shown wearing glasses, a light blue shirt, a navy coat and black trousers, with brown shoes.

We believe he may have information which could aid our enquiries into an incident which happened on Tuesday 30 July at around 10.20am.

Officers are investigating after an unknown suspect sprayed cleaning formula in the face of a woman while in a shop in East Street, Bedminster.

The victim sought treatment at an eye hospital following the incident and is now recovering at home.

If you witnessed the incident or recognise the individual pictured, call us.