Arrest and renewed appeal after stabbing – Bath
A man has been arrested by officers investigating a stabbing which happened in Bath at about 11.50am on Wednesday 4 September.
An adult in his late teens was injured in the incident in a playground off Chelwood Drive, bordering Odd Down sports ground. Thankfully his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
A man, also in his late teens, was arrested from an address in Odd Down earlier today, Friday 6 September, on suspicion of attempted murder, and remains in police custody.
We continue to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen what happened, or who may have any footage which could help.
Detectives are especially keen to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured car leave Chelwood Drive at speed in the direction of Bloomfield Road immediately after the attack. A similar vehicle was later seized by police after being abandoned in Linley Close.
If you saw or have any dashcam or other footage of this vehicle, or any other information, we’d like to hear from you.
While there’s nothing to suggest any risk to the wider public, the neighbourhood policing team are continuing their uniformed reassurance patrols in the area. Please speak with them if you have any concerns.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224233725, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.