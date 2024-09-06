Arrest and renewed appeal after stabbing – Bath

A man has been arrested by officers investigating a stabbing which happened in Bath at about 11.50am on Wednesday 4 September.

An adult in his late teens was injured in the incident in a playground off Chelwood Drive, bordering Odd Down sports ground. Thankfully his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A man, also in his late teens, was arrested from an address in Odd Down earlier today, Friday 6 September, on suspicion of attempted murder, and remains in police custody.

We continue to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen what happened, or who may have any footage which could help.

Detectives are especially keen to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured car leave Chelwood Drive at speed in the direction of Bloomfield Road immediately after the attack. A similar vehicle was later seized by police after being abandoned in Linley Close.

If you saw or have any dashcam or other footage of this vehicle, or any other information, we’d like to hear from you.

While there’s nothing to suggest any risk to the wider public, the neighbourhood policing team are continuing their uniformed reassurance patrols in the area. Please speak with them if you have any concerns.