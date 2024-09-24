Arrests in connection with Yeovil man’s disappearance

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with our investigation into the disappearance of a man from Yeovil.

Serious concerns were raised to police about Michael Wheeler’s welfare on Monday 16 September. We understand he has not been home or had contact with anyone who knows him since Saturday 24 August.

Michael’s car was recovered last week after being found abandoned in Yeovil. He has not been in touch with family or friends and has missed several regular appointments.

Michael Wheeler

Since the start of last week, several actions have been undertaken to trace the 37-year-old, but despite this he has not been found.

Searches have been carried out in recent days at Ham Hill, Stoke sub Hamdon, and at addresses in Yeovil and Crewkerne, as well as a public appeal for any sightings of Mr Wheeler since 24 August.

Michael’s disappearance is being treated as a murder inquiry, led by our Major Crime Investigation Team. Five men, aged between late-teens and late-30s, are currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorett Spierenburg is heading the investigation. She said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for Michael Wheeler’s family, who understandably are incredibly worried and desperate to know what has happened to him.

“We are providing them with support through a specially-trained officer and we’re keeping them updated on the status of our investigation.

“We have been keeping an open mind over what has happened to Michael, who has now not been seen for a month, but we can confirm this is being treated as a murder inquiry.

“Arrests were made last week to enable us to question several individuals while under caution to understand if they knew anything that could help us locate Michael.

“We will always be evidence-led in our investigation and having obtained more information during the course of our enquiries, four of those individuals have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder over the past 48 hours. A fifth man, who was not arrested last week, has also been taken into custody.

“Detectives will be questioning all five men as part of our ongoing efforts to establish what has happened and whether any criminal offences have occurred.

“A sixth man, arrested last week, remains on police bail.”

DCI Spierenburg added: “We recognise the news of this significant development in our investigation is likely to cause concern among the local community.

“We’d like to reassure people there is no evidence of there being any increased risk to public safety, but would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to local officers.”

We’d still like to hear from anyone with information about Michael’s whereabouts since he was last seen in the Yeovil area on 24 August.