Can you help us identify man in connection with sexual assault investigation?

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Bristol are hoping the public can help their enquiries.

A man sexually assaulted a woman by touching her at a convenience store in Abbotsford Road, Cotham. The incident happened at about 11.30am on Sunday 16 April 2023.

Subsequent CCTV inquiries show a man we hope the public can help us identify in connection with our investigation.

He is described as male, Asian, approximately 5ft 4-5ins, in his 30s or 40s, and of slim build. He has short dark hair, facial hair and is seen wearing a dark jacket.

A number of lines of enquiry have been pursued since this sexual assault occurred but we have now reached the stage where we need the public’s help for the investigation to progress further.

We’d urge anyone who knows this man, or may have any other relevant information that could assist our inquiries, to please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5223087757 or contact us online.