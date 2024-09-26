CCTV appeal to identify man as part of assault

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a suspected racially-aggravated assault.

The man pictured is described as white, slim, in his 20s or 30s and has dark hair and facial hair. He is seen wearing a black Adidas hooded top and tracksuit bottoms. He is in possession of a silver road bike with curved handles.

Officers believe he can aid their enquiries into the assault which took place on Stapleton Road, Bristol, on Wednesday 7 August.

At around 4.30pm, an unknown man cycled past the victim and slapped him on the back of the head before making gestures with his hands.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any other information, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5224207100.