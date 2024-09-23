CCTV footage released in Weston-super-Mare burglary investigation

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify the man in this CCTV footage in connection with a burglary investigation in Weston-super-Mare.

Sometime between 11pm and 1am on Wednesday 21 August, an unknown man forced entry into a shop in High Street and made off with a quantity of cash.

The man in the footage (below) is described as white, of average build, aged between 35 and 45 years old, with short dark hair and glasses. He was wearing a turquoise zip-up hooded top, beige chinos, brown shoes and carrying a cloth bag.

If you recognise him, or have any information which could assist our enquiries, please contact us.