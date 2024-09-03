CCTV issued after man suffers facial injuries in assault – Bristol

We’re issuing CCTV images of a man we want to speak to after another man suffered facial injuries in an unprovoked assault.

The incident happened in the BSB bar on the Harbourside in Bristol at about 1am on Sunday 28 July.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was punched several times in the head causing injuries including a fractured eye socket. He needed hospital treatment as a result.

The man in the image is Black, of stocky build, around 6ft, and he was wearing a jacket and a black baseball cap.

If you recognise him, or can help us with this appeal, please contact us.