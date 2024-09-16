CCTV issued after man suffers facial injuries in assault
We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we want to identify in connection with an assault investigation in Taunton.
An 18-year-old man was struck in the face with a glass during an incident in East Street, Taunton, at about 11.20pm on Sunday 28 July. He needed treatment at hospital as a result.
The assault happened during an altercation involving several people inside a pub.
The man in the image is described as white, of slim build, in his late teens, and he’s wearing a blue hooded top.
If you know who this man is, or have any other information which would help us identify him, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224197133, or complete our online appeals form.