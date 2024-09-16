CCTV issued after man suffers facial injuries in assault

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we want to identify in connection with an assault investigation in Taunton.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the face with a glass during an incident in East Street, Taunton, at about 11.20pm on Sunday 28 July. He needed treatment at hospital as a result.

The assault happened during an altercation involving several people inside a pub.

The man in the image is described as white, of slim build, in his late teens, and he’s wearing a blue hooded top.

If you know who this man is, or have any other information which would help us identify him, please contact us.