Family of Paul Carter issue statement after man is convicted of killing him in “mindless attack”

A man has been convicted of the manslaughter of 69-year-old Paul Carter, who died in hospital after being punched at a folk club in Bristol.

Gary John Selwood, 59, was convicted by a jury today (Wednesday 25 September) following a trial at Bristol Crown Court. He will be sentenced at the same court on Monday.

Selwood punched Mr Carter in an “unprovoked” and “unjustified” attack at Whitchurch Folk House in East Dundry Road, Bristol, on the evening of Sunday 27 February, 2022.

As a result of being punched, Mr Carter fell backwards and struck his head on the corner of some furniture. He was knocked unconscious and suffered a bleed to the brain. He was taken to Southmead Hospital where he sadly died on Saturday 16 April.

Selwood was arrested the day after the incident in Bedminster on suspicion of assault, before being released under investigation. He later moved to France, where he was arrested in the Aulnay area on Sunday 26 March 2024 and extradited back to the UK by specialist officers.

Det Insp Mark Newbury, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Gary Selwood carried out a reckless assault on Paul Carter, leaving him with a catastrophic head injury from which he never recovered.

“As part of our enquiries we spoke to a number of people who were at the Folk House that night and witnessed the assault and the aftermath, including customers and members of staff, and we appreciate their help with this investigation.

“Our thoughts are very much with Paul’s family, who’ve had to endure a lengthy wait for justice, complicated by the need to extradite Selwood from France, where he moved following his initial arrest. Nothing will ever bring Paul back, but we hope this conviction will be of some comfort to them.

“We worked closely with the National Crime Agency and Interpol throughout the extradition process and we’re grateful for the expert help and support they provided the investigation team.

“This case needs to act as a warning to others who engage in needless violence – even one punch can have horrific consequences. It can cause devastation to victims and their families, but also to the person who throws the punch.”