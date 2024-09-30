Fifth person charged in connection with death of Michael Wheeler

A fifth person has been charged as part of murder investigation into the death of Michael Wheeler.

Angus Warner, 32 and from Crewkerne, was charged with conspiracy to murder and appeared before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 September, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court on Friday 25 October.

Four other men have been charged with the murder of the 37-year-old from Yeovil, whose body was found last week at a property in Yarlington after he had not been seen for more than a month. All have been remanded ahead of future court appearances too.

Several other people have been arrested during the course of our investigation. Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation, while one man arrested on suspicion of murder is on police bail.

We continue to provide Michael’s family with support and update them on our investigation.

We would like to remind people of the importance of not publishing any commentary or material, including images or footage, that could impact on or prejudice these live legal proceedings.