Fiftieth arrest and man charged after Bristol disorder

Detectives investigating last month’s disorder in Bristol have charged a 24-year-old man.

Abdinasir Hussein, of Fishponds in Bristol, was charged with violent disorder last night and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today.

Fifty people have now been arrested following the disorder in Bristol city centre on Saturday 3 August. Of those, a total of 37 people have been charged with 17 people having been sentenced.