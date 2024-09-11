Fiftieth arrest and man charged after Bristol disorder
Detectives investigating last month’s disorder in Bristol have charged a 24-year-old man.
Abdinasir Hussein, of Fishponds in Bristol, was charged with violent disorder last night and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today.
Fifty people have now been arrested following the disorder in Bristol city centre on Saturday 3 August. Of those, a total of 37 people have been charged with 17 people having been sentenced.
Images of a number of people detectives want to speak to as part of their investigation have been released. They can be found at this link, along with information on how to provide information: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/images-released-as-part-of-investigation-into-the-disorder-in-bristol/