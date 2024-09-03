Four given custodial sentences for role in Bristol disorder

Four people have today received custodial sentences totalling more than seven years for their role in the violent disorder in Bristol last month.

The three men and one 15-year-old boy were sentenced earlier today with a total of 16 people having now been sentenced for their involvement.

Thomas Medler, 24, of Lockleaze, Marc Donavon, 40, of Wells, Daniel Lock, 31, of Kingswood and the 15-year-old had all earlier pleaded guilty to violent disorder, having been part of groups which used or threatened violence and caused others to fear for their safety during the disorder on 3 August.

Bristol Crown Court heard Medler had been “front and centre” of the group during last month’s disorder and was “jeering, shouting and throwing missiles” at police officers and counter protesters.

His Honour Judge Cullum said his, and the actions of each individual involved, added to the disorder and that he was part of the “violent” group.

Footage also showed him throwing a traffic cone at a police van while he was also part of a group that damaged another police vehicle.

He was given a 34-month prison sentence for violent disorder and a further eight months for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Footage of Thomas Medler

Donavon was seen throwing objects towards police officers and police vehicles. He was also seen on CCTV attempting to kick another person, lunging at a cyclist and throwing water over another cyclist.

He was jailed for 24 months.

Footage of Marc Donovan

Bristol Crown Court heard Lock became “embroiled” in the disorder and was involved at its “height” by joining the “violent mob” outside the Mercure Hotel.

He was also jailed for two years when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier today.

Footage of Daniel Lock

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named due to their age, was handed a four-month detention and training order when he appeared at Bristol Youth Court having thrown objects at police officers and a police vehicle.