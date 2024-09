A 31-year-old man appeared in court this morning having been charged following last month’s disorder in Bristol.

Terrell Morris, of Horfield, pleaded guilty to affray and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today. He will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 18 October.

He is the 42nd person to be charged following the disorder on Saturday 3 August. Fifty-one people have been arrested.