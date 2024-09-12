Man arrested after serious assault in Bridgwater

A man has been arrested following a serious assault inside a property in Clare Street, Bridgwater shortly before 5am today.

Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and a woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she is being treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man also aged in his 20s, who is known to the victim, was arrested nearby and taken to hospital. His injuries are also not believed to be life-threatening.