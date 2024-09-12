Man arrested after serious assault in Bridgwater
A man has been arrested following a serious assault inside a property in Clare Street, Bridgwater shortly before 5am today.
Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and a woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she is being treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.
A man also aged in his 20s, who is known to the victim, was arrested nearby and taken to hospital. His injuries are also not believed to be life-threatening.
Neighbourhood Inspector Sarah Knight said: “While this was a serious incident, we do believe it to be an isolated one and that there is no wider risk to the public.
“Officers will be making increased patrols in the area today and will be happy to speak to anyone who has any concerns.
“I’d like to thank members of the public who contacted us and would encourage anyone who has any information to contact us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224240618, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.