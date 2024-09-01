Man arrested and bow and arrows seized

We arrested a man on suspicion of affray following reports of a bow and arrow being fired in Bedminster Parade, Bristol, on Saturday 31 August.

Officers were called just after 3.10pm on Saturday. Initial reports suggested the weapon was a crossbow, so armed officers were deployed and roads closed as a precautionary measure to keep people safe.

A man was arrested just after 4.10pm and officers seized a longbow-type bow and blunt arrows which are not considered capable of causing serious injury. No other weapon was found.

The arrested man was released under investigation and our enquiries continue.

Uniformed officers will be patrolling the area later today and we’d urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with them.

If you saw or have any footage of what happened, we’d like to hear from you.