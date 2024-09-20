Man arrested on suspicion of arson after church courtyard fire

A man has been arrested after a fire in Bristol today (Friday 20 September).

Avon Fire and Rescue Service made us aware shortly before 10.20am they were dealing with an incident at a church courtyard, in Blackswarth Road.

The fire was quickly extinguished, although we understand there has been some damage to an external part of the church building.

Nobody was injured.

Officers attended and a man, in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of arson, burglary and criminal damage. He is currently in police custody.

We understand a number of members of the public were in the area at the time. We are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident and would ask them to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224248459.