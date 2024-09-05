Man charged after Bristol disorder
A 57-year-old man is due in court today after he was charged by detectives investigating last month’s disorder in Bristol.
Wayne Murray, of Winterbourne, was charged with violent disorder last night and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.
A total of 45 people have been arrested with 32 having been charged. Sixteen people have received custodial sentences.
Images of a number of people detectives want to speak to as part of their investigation have been released. They can be found at this link, along with information on how to provide information: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/images-released-as-part-of-investigation-into-the-disorder-in-bristol/