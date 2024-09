A 30-year-old man has been charged by detectives investigating last month’s disorder in Bristol.

Shane Dennis, of Knowle, was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence yesterday and is due to appear before magistrates in Bristol today (Saturday 7 September).

A total of 47 people have now been arrested as part of our investigation into the disorder on Saturday 3 August and 34 have been charged. Seventeen people have been sentenced.