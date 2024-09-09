Man charged after Bristol disorder
A 44-year-old man is due in court today after he was charged by detectives investigating last month’s disorder in Bristol.
James Maine, of Kingswood, was charged with violent disorder and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.
A total of 48 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the disorder on Saturday 3 August with 35 having been charged.
Images of a number of people detectives want to speak to as part of their investigation have been released. They can be found at this link, along with information on how to provide information: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/images-released-as-part-of-investigation-into-the-disorder-in-bristol/