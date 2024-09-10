Man due in court after Bristol disorder charge
A 35-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder by detectives investigating the disorder in Bristol last month.
Ashley Hunt of St George, Bristol, was charged last night and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.
A total of 49 people have been arrested following the disorder on Saturday 3 August and 36 have subsequently been charged.
Images of a number of people detectives want to speak to as part of their investigation have been released. They can be found at this link, along with information on how to provide information: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/images-released-as-part-of-investigation-into-the-disorder-in-bristol/