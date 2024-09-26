Man charged after Bristol disorder

A 30-year-old man is due in court next month having been charged by detectives investigating last month’s disorder in Bristol.

Jivara Omar, of St Werburghs, was charged with violent disorder and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 October.

A total of 51 people have been arrested as part of our investigation into the disorder on Saturday 3 August and 41 have since been charged.