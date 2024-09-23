Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing

A man has been charged with murder as part of investigation into the death of a man in Bristol last week.

Shakawan Siddiqi, 32, is accused of the murder of 25-year-old Kunta Ceesay, who died from injuries sustained in an attack in Stapleton Road on Friday 20 September.

The preliminary results of a forensic post-mortem examination found Mr Ceesay sustained a stab wound to the chest. The formal identification process will be completed this week.

A specially-trained officer is continuing to be provided to Mr Ceesay’s family and we are continuing to update them as our investigation progresses.

Siddiqi, of Wade Street in St Pauls, has been remanded into custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court later today (Monday 23 September).

Two women, aged 36 and 47, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.