Man due in court after Bristol disorder
A 42-year-old man is due in court having been charged by detectives investigating last month’s disorder in Bristol.
Michael Tarling, of Stoke Gifford, was charged with violent disorder overnight and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today.
A total of 46 people have now been arrested following the disorder on Saturday 3 August with 33 having been charged. Seventeen people have been sentenced.
We continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify a number of people we want to speak to as part of the investigation. Their images, and details of how to provide information, can be found here: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/2024/08/more-images-released-in-bristol-disorder-investigation/