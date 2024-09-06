 Leave site
You are here: Home » News » Man due in court after Bristol disorder

Man due in court after Bristol disorder

Posted on 6 September 2024, at 08:34 in In Court

Charge icon Judge

A 42-year-old man is due in court having been charged by detectives investigating last month’s disorder in Bristol.

Michael Tarling, of Stoke Gifford, was charged with violent disorder overnight and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today.

A total of 46 people have now been arrested following the disorder on Saturday 3 August with 33 having been charged. Seventeen people have been sentenced.

We continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify a number of people we want to speak to as part of the investigation. Their images, and details of how to provide information, can be found here: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/2024/08/more-images-released-in-bristol-disorder-investigation/