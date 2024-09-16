Man due in court charged with attempted murder

A 21-year-old man will appear in court today (Monday 16 September) charged with attempted murder.

Tobias Raynes, from the Camden area of Bath, has also been charged with being in possession of a bladed article in a public place and intentional strangulation.

The charges relate to an incident in which a woman in her 20s was assaulted in Bridgwater on Thursday 12 September.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Raynes remains in police custody pending his appearance at Taunton Magistrates’ Court this morning (16 Sept).