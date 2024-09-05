Man guilty of attempting to murder teenage boy at Bristol fast food restaurant

A 20-year-old man has been found guilty of attempting to murder a teenage boy who he attacked with a machete.

Joel Binnings, of Fishponds, Bristol, admitted causing his victim grievous bodily harm after stabbing him multiple times at McDonalds on The Horsefair in Bristol on 8 February but denied trying to kill him.

However, a jury at Bristol Crown Court found him guilty of attempted murder following a four-day trial.

Jurors came to the verdict after watching CCTV of the incident and hearing from witnesses who were in the fast food restaurant at the time.

In the CCTV, the victim could be seen trying to run away from Binnings and holding his hands up in defence.

After the attack, Binnings ran out and despite being chased by a police officer who happened to be patrolling the city centre at the time, was able to flee the area.

Detectives quickly identified him as the offender, and he was arrested a few days later.

Several members of the public went to his victim’s aid, including an off-duty nurse, before police and the ambulance service arrived.

He was taken to hospital where he spent nearly four months receiving treatment – two months of which were in intensive care. He continues to recovery from his injuries, some of which are life changing.

Detective Inspector Hannah Marsh, the senior investigating officer, said: “This was a horrendous attack on a teenage boy by another young man using a large knife in a very public place. “Families and children were inside McDonalds at the time of the incident and were traumatised by what they witnessed. “The ferocity of the attack carried out by Binnings was such that his victim is very lucky to be alive. “The evidence provided to the court makes clear the impact the incident has had on him and lays bear the serious consequences of knife crime. “The material we gathered which was presented to the jury left them with no doubt that Binnings meant to kill his victim and he now rightly can expect to spend a significant time behind bars.” She added: “The victim, his family, and all those who’ve been involved in investigating this awful incident would like to thank the members of the public who came to his aid in the moments after the attack. “They not only comforted him and provided him with reassurance, they saved his life and their humanity and public spiritedness deserves to be recognised.”

Following the verdict, Binnings was remanded into custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 11 October.