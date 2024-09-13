Man guilty of manslaughter after death of Alex Mamwa in St Pauls

A man has today been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of Alex Mamwa in St Pauls earlier this year.

The jury dismissed 43-year-old David Malcolm’s claim he acted in self-defence when he fatally stabbed Alex on 5 March, but determined he had not intended to kill or seriously harm the 30-year-old.

Malcolm, of Eastville, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article. He will be sentenced on Tuesday (17 September).

Aliki ‘Alex’ Mamwa

Bristol Crown Court heard the pair had a long-running personal dispute which, on Valentine’s Day this year, resulted in an altercation in Grosvenor Road, St Pauls in which Malcolm sustained a cut above his eye.

The day after, Malcolm asked his girlfriend to buy him a baseball bat which he later combined with car parts to create a “fearsome” weapon.

Three weeks later, on 5 March, he borrowed a car and was seen driving around the St Pauls area for more than an hour until he found Alex and, during a brief confrontation, fatally stabbed him in the upper thigh.

Alex was taken to hospital by a taxi driver, but despite the efforts of medics, he sadly died a short while later.

Malcolm was arrested that night and subsequently charged by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team.