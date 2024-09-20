Man jailed for 20 months for violent disorder
A 20-month prison sentence has been handed down to a man for violent disorder committed in Bristol last month during protests.
Joseph Bradford, of Bishopsworth, was part of a crowd of people aggressively shouting at officers during the disorder on 3 August.
Footage captured on an officer’s bodyworn camera shows Bradford, 20, throwing a can at police too.
He is the 23rd person to be sentenced for offences during the violent disorder.
A total of 51 arrests have been made during our inquiries. Forty people have been charged.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “The footage shows the appalling level of violence officers had to deal with during the disorder last month.
“Bradford is the latest person to receive a significant prison sentence for this and will have a criminal record for years to come.
“More people will be appearing in court over the weeks and months ahead as our investigation continues.”