Man jailed for manslaughter of Alex Mamwa

A 43-year-old man is today beginning a lengthy prison sentence for killing Alex Mamwa in St Pauls, Bristol earlier this year.

David Malcolm, of Eastville, was acquitted or murder, but found guilty of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article on Friday after fatally stabbing the 30-year-old in March.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (17 September) to 13 years and six months in custody.

The court heard the pair had a long-running personal dispute which resulted in an altercation in Grosvenor Road, St Pauls on Valentine’s Day this year in which Malcolm sustained a cut above his eye.

Three weeks later, on 5 March, Malcolm borrowed a car and was seen driving around the St Pauls area for more than an hour until he found Alex and, during a brief confrontation, fatally stabbed him in the upper thigh.

Alex was taken to hospital where he sadly died, despite the best efforts of medics.

Malcolm was arrested that night and later charged by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team.

Alex Mamwa

In a Victim Personal Statement, Alex’s sister said “everything has been on standstill” since his death and spoke of the “trauma, pain [and] heartache” that came with the “realisation Alex is never coming back”.

She told how Alex moved to the UK aged six and was due to reunite with his mother in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the first time in 24 years.

“Imagine how excited his mother must have been, to reunite with her baby after many years, to explore how much he has grown since they last saw each other,” she said.

She also spoke of Alex’s plans of his ambitions to open a restaurant and how just the week before his death he’d asked her to go and help research possible locations for the venture.

She added: “Knowing that we will never hear his keys opening the door at home, never hear his voice, his laugh, his silly jokes, see him do silly dances, never hear him say ‘ite, go on’ (which was his way of saying bye) again – we will all need to learn to live without Alex because someone was so selfish as to kill our brother, son, uncle, nephew, grandson, friend, partner, mentor, support system and anything else that he may have been to anyone in his life.”