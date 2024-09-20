Man jailed for non-recent indecent assaults on child

A man has been jailed for seven years after being convicted of non-recent indecent assaults against a child.

Edmund Hennessy was jailed earlier this month for eight offences, after the victim came forward to police to report what happened to her more than 30 years ago.

In a statement read in court, she explained how Hennessy’s sexual abuse continues to impact her, saying she thinks about it every day.

She said: “I suffer with flashbacks from the abuse, this can happen any time of day with no warning and can be terrifying. I often have poor sleep with flashbacks of the abuse.

“The abuse has led to me having low self-confidence and very low self-esteem. This has affected me at work as I have always felt I was not good enough.

“It has also affected my relationships as I always believe people will not like me.”

She added: “The emotional abuse I experienced as a child was horrific. I would be ignored, or he would be angry if I did not do what he wanted.

“I was controlled and manipulated, and this has meant it is hard to trust people. I lived in fear and did not feel safe.”

Hennessy was convicted of one count of indecent assault against a child under the age of 16 after a trial in 2022, with the jury unable to reach a decision on the other charges.

Following conversations with the victim, it was agreed Hennessy would be re-tried for the other seven counts for which he was found guilty in July this year.

The 72-year-old, of Letheridge Park in Bishops Lydeard, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 5 September where he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The victim, who cannot be named because all sexual offence victims are entitled to remain anonymous, said: “Now an outcome has been reached and justice will be served, I feel I can start to heal and move on and start to rebuild my life.”

She added that telling her family in recent years about what had happened had had a positive effect and said she received ‘amazing support from my allocated police officer and independent sexual violence advisor.”