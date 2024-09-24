Man jailed for role in Bristol disorder

A 57-year-old man has been jailed for 26 months for his role in last month’s disorder in Bristol.

Wayne Murray, of Winterbourne, was seen aggressively shouting at and gesturing towards police officers before throwing objects at them during the disorder on Saturday 3 August.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder earlier this month and was sentenced when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier today.

The court heard Murray “was at the centre of the violent mob” and that his involvement “fuelled” the violence.

Fifty-one people have been arrested as part of our investigation into the disorder on Saturday 3 August and 40 people have been charged. Murray is the 24th person to be sentenced.