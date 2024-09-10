Man pleads guilty to causing death of 16-year-old boy

A 29-year-old man is due to be sentenced next month for causing the death of a teenage boy in South Gloucestershire in April 2022.

Harry Charlton, of Kingswood, pleaded guilty to causing the death of 16-year-old Daniel Davies by careless driving while over the prescribed limit of drugs at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday (6 September).

Charlton’s Ford Fiesta collided with Daniel’s moped on the A4174 Wraxall Road roundabout in Warmley on 17 April 2022 and the teenager sadly died at the scene.

Charlton is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 21 October.

Daniel’s family continue to be supported by a specially-trained officer and our thoughts are with them following this development.