Man remanded into custody following drug charges
An 18-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with class A drugs offences.
Laverno Morgan, of Lawrence Hill, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 9 September) after being charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property (cash).
The charges relate to alleged offences committed in Lawrence Hill on Saturday 7 September.
Morgan was remanded into custody pending a hearing on a future date.