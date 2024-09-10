Man remanded into custody following drug charges

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with class A drugs offences.

Laverno Morgan, of Lawrence Hill, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 9 September) after being charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property (cash).

The charges relate to alleged offences committed in Lawrence Hill on Saturday 7 September.

Morgan was remanded into custody pending a hearing on a future date.