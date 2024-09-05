Man sentenced for role in Bristol disorder

A man has been sentenced for his role in last month’s disorder in Bristol city centre.

Mohamed Osman, of Easton, admitted throwing a can at protesters in Castle Park on Saturday 3 August.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to violent disorder last month and was sentenced earlier today at Bristol Crown Court to a two-year prison sentence suspended for nine months and was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “So far, 45 people have been arrested as part of our investigation into the disorder on 3 August with 32 having subsequently been charged. “While Osman’s offending may seem relatively minor, it contributed to the large-scale disorder on that day and was unacceptable.”

He is the 17th person to be sentenced following last month’s disorder.

We continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify a number of people we want to speak to as part of the investigation. Their images, and details of how to provide information, can be found here: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/2024/08/more-images-released-in-bristol-disorder-investigation/