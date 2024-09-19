Man who admitted sexually abusing three girls jailed for 14 years

A 57-year-old man has been jailed for 14 years for sexually abusing three girls.

Robert Ponter, of Longwell Green, South Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court to three counts of rape of a girl aged under 16. His victim was aged between 11 and 15 at the time of the offences.

He also admitted three indecent assault charges – two related to one 14-year-old girl and one to another girl of the same age.

The assaults took place in the Bristol area between 1998 and 2007.

In addition to his custodial sentence, Ponter was issued with an indefinite restraining order banning him from ever contacting his victims again.

He was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and will be registered as a sex offender indefinitely.

Police received reports about Ponter in 2007 and 2008. Investigations were carried out but at the time there was insufficient evidence to charge him with any offences.

Detectives received a third report in 2021 and subsequently reapproached the victims who’d previously reported Ponter’s abuse to ask for their permission to further investigate what happened to them.

In July 2024, following the conclusion of this investigation, he was charged with sexually abusing all three victims.