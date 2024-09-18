Man who threw punches and missiles during Bristol disorder jailed

A man who punched two people and threw missiles at police officers has been jailed.

Ashley Hunt was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for the role he played during disorder in Bristol on 3 August.

An officer’s body worn camera captured some of violent nature of Hunt’s behaviour that day.

The 35-year-old, from St George, Bristol, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He became the 22nd person to be sentenced for crimes committed during the disorder.

Judge Peter Blair, in sentencing Hunt at Bristol Crown Court, told him the fact he committed the offence while on licence demonstrated he did have respect for the criminal justice system.

He added: “Although you were not a main instigator your actions showed violence, aggression and a disregard for the police and the community”.