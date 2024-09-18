Man who threw punches and missiles during Bristol disorder jailed
A man who punched two people and threw missiles at police officers has been jailed.
Ashley Hunt was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for the role he played during disorder in Bristol on 3 August.
An officer’s body worn camera captured some of violent nature of Hunt’s behaviour that day.
The 35-year-old, from St George, Bristol, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He became the 22nd person to be sentenced for crimes committed during the disorder.
Judge Peter Blair, in sentencing Hunt at Bristol Crown Court, told him the fact he committed the offence while on licence demonstrated he did have respect for the criminal justice system.
He added: “Although you were not a main instigator your actions showed violence, aggression and a disregard for the police and the community”.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “Ashley Hunt punched a person in Castle Park and the body worn footage shows how he continued to be aggressive and violent later on during the day towards both the public and officers.
“Prison sentences totalling more than 40 years have been handed down by the courts for those responsible for the ugly scenes last month.
“We have made more than 50 arrests so far and will continue to do all we can to further identify those responsible for the appalling violence that took place in August.”
Our investigation remains ongoing and we continue to ask the public for help identifying a number of people we’d like to speak to.
Images of the people we wish to identify remain on our online gallery and we’d ask anyone who recognises any of them to contact us via our dedicated online form.