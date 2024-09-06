More images released in Bristol disorder investigation

Detectives have today released the images of a number of new people they want to speak to following last month’s disorder in Bristol.

So far, 46 people have been arrested in connection with last month’s disorder and 33 of those have been charged. Seventeen people have been sentenced.

A number of people have been identified as a result of previous appeals issued since the disorder on Saturday 3 August and new images have today been released.

Detective Inspector Pete Walker said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has so far come forward with information following our earlier appeals. As a result, we have been able to identify a number of people included in previous appeals. “If you are featured in our gallery, know anyone who is featured, or have any other information which could help, please contact us.”

All the images, as well as details of how to contact us with information, can be found on our online gallery via this link: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/images-released-as-part-of-investigation-into-the-disorder-in-bristol/